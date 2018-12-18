A man armed with a handgun was arrested early Monday morning after he drove away from police, who were checking on him passed out in his car on the South Side.
Devine Wilson, 41, Madison, was tentatively charged with operating while intoxicated, fourth offense, possession of a firearm while intoxicated and fleeing an officer, Madison police said.
Officers were dispatched to West Badger Road at South Park Street after a man was found passed out behind the wheel of a car, the car running and in the road, with the flashers on.
"Doors were locked and it took lots of knocks on the driver's window to get him to wake up," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
"When he did wake up, he began to yell, and instead of turning the engine off as he was instructed, he started driving, but not too far," he said.
The officer found Wilson's car in the 2100 block of South Park Street, and this time he pulled over.
"Wilson is a concealed carry permit holder, and had a handgun on his hip," DeSpain said.
