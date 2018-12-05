A Madison woman escaped injury Tuesday evening when a man with a bow and arrow pointed the weapon at her while she was bicycling on a path on the Near West Side.
The incident happened at about 6:40 p.m. on the Southwest Commuter Path near North Orchard Street, Madison police said.
The 19-year-old woman said the archer, who was on foot, jumped out in front of her while she was riding her bike, forcing her to slam on the brakes.
"The woman said the man pulled the string back as he pointed the arrow at her," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "She screamed and pedaled away."
The archer didn't fire the arrow.
The woman went to a friend's house and called police.
"Responding officers could not find an archer or anyone else who had seen one," DeSpain said. "A review of area surveillance video also did not reveal any useful images."
The archer is white, 20 to 24 years old, 5 feet, 6 inches to 6 feet tall, thin build, 130 to 150 pounds, pale complexion, blonde hair, wearing all black clothing and a dark hat.
Anyone who might have seen the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers, 266-6014.
