Two teens who are part of a crew known for stealing cars in the Madison area were injured early Sunday morning when the stolen Jeep they were in crashed into a tree.
The crash happened at about 5 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Coolidge St., Madison police said.
Other teens were in the Jeep as well, but they ran from the scene before police arrived.
"When first responders arrived, they found a 15-year-old girl limping near the scene, and about a 100 yards away, a 14-year-old boy went up to a firefighter, saying he also was hurt and needed help," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
These two teens were injured in a crash a month ago on Dunns Marsh Terrace, when the stolen SUV they were in hit a house under construction.
"Both are well known to police for being part of a crew that has gained significant media and community attention by stealing cars," DeSpain said.
"When asked about the crash, the 14-year-old boy claimed they had been in an Uber, which obviously was a lie," DeSpain said.
The two teens were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. They face tentative charges when released.
Judge approves unusual prosecution request for competency exam for man who sought radioactive poison
Reedsburg teen allegedly sexually assaulted 8-year-old girl, police say
Car driver reported it stolen, arrested for eluding, Middleton police say
Porch pirate arrested, suspected of stealing packages in Fitchburg, Madison
Marshall man arrested in alleged gun threat to estranged wife, police say
Man suspected of string of thefts arrested by UW police
Bell ringer allegedly stole Salvation Army kettle, Madison police say
Overdose investigation leads to arrest of Janesville man on reckless homicide charge
Man sentenced to 11 years in prison for sex assaults at UW dorm
Former Madison cop sentenced to 30 days in jail for drunken driving
Former prison guard charged with sexual assault pleads to lesser charge, sentenced to probation
Man charged with attempted homicide for shooting that followed day-long argument
In emotional hearing, young driver sentenced to probation for causing crash that killed friend