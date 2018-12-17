Try 1 month for 99¢
Police siren lights light bar squad car
Two teens who are part of a crew known for stealing cars in the Madison area were injured early Sunday morning when the stolen Jeep they were in crashed into a tree.

The crash happened at about 5 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Coolidge St., Madison police said.

Other teens were in the Jeep as well, but they ran from the scene before police arrived.

"When first responders arrived, they found a 15-year-old girl limping near the scene, and about a 100 yards away, a 14-year-old boy went up to a firefighter, saying he also was hurt and needed help," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

These two teens were injured in a crash a month ago on Dunns Marsh Terrace, when the stolen SUV they were in hit a house under construction.

"Both are well known to police for being part of a crew that has gained significant media and community attention by stealing cars," DeSpain said.

"When asked about the crash, the 14-year-old boy claimed they had been in an Uber, which obviously was a lie," DeSpain said.

The two teens were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. They face tentative charges when released.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

