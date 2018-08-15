Angry former tenant arrested for punching carpet installer and clipping ambulance with U-Haul truck
A Madison man was arrested Tuesday after he punched a carpet installer inside a University Avenue apartment complex where he had been a tenant and then clipped an ambulance and two parked cars as he drove away in his rented U-Haul truck, Madison police are saying.
Edward I. Smith, 35, was arrested on tentative charges of battery and disorderly conduct around 2:30 p.m. following the incidents that occurred after Smith thought someone had stolen items from his rented U-Haul truck at the apartment complex in the 2100 block of University Avenue, Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.
Managers at the Near West Side apartment complex said Smith was screaming obscenities while confronting several people about items missing from his truck, according to DeSpain. One witness told police that Smith poked a finger into his chest and assumed a boxer's stance before Smith turned his attention to the carpet installer and punched him in the face, DeSpain said.
The carpet installer, who was confused about why he was punched, suffered a swollen face and bloody lip, DeSpain said.
The U-Haul truck Smith was driving clipped the ambulance that was heading to the apartment complex to assist the carpet installer, according to DeSpain. Witnesses pointed out the U-Haul truck to police and they eventually tracked down the vehicle and it was pulled over near the corner of Regent Street and Speedway Road, DeSpain said.