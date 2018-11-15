The riders in an Amish buggy escaped injury Wednesday afternoon when their buggy was hit by an SUV in Sauk County.
The crash happened at about 4:15 p.m on Highway 154 near Sugar Maple Road in the town of Washington, the Sheriff's Office said.
The driver of the SUV drove off and didn't stay to wait for deputies.
"The initial investigation showed the suspect vehicle traveled west on Highway 154 through Hillpoint, and continued going west into Richland County," said Sheriff Chip Meister
Witness statements and debris at the scene indicated the vehicle was a black GMC SUV, possibly a Tahoe or Yukon, from model years 2007 to 2014.
"The vehicle involved left the passenger side mirror assembly at the scene, and should have significant damage to the front passenger side quarter panel and fender," Meister said.
The buggy sustained major damage.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Sheriff's Office, 355-4495, or Crime Stoppers, 888-847-7285.
