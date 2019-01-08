Update: The alert has been canceled, Angel has been found safe.
An Amber Alert has been activated for a missing 15-year-old girl from Shawano, who hasn't been seen since New Year's Eve.
Angel Tomow, also known as Angel Madosh, was last seen at her residence the morning of Dec. 31, and has not been in direct contact with her family since then.
Shawano is in northeast Wisconsin, west of Green Bay.
"Law enforcement has reason to believe she is now in extreme danger," the alert said. "She may be in the Milwaukee or Chicago area."
There are no suspects identified in what is being called a child abduction.
Angel is 5 feet tall, 100 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes. She is Native American.
She was last seen wearing light-colored blue jeans, a jeans jacket and black shirt.
Anyone with information about Angel is asked to contact Shawano police, 877-763-3313.