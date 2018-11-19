Four teen boys who allegedly burglarized a home in Waunakee Monday morning and fled in a stolen car were caught by police after abandoning the car and attempting to run from authorities.
The boys, ages 14 to 16, were taken to juvenile reception on tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, burglary, resisting/obstructing an officer and recklessly endangering safety, Waunakee police said.
The incident started at about 8:20 a.m. in Waunakee and ended along Highway Q on the way to Middleton.
Police responded to a burglary on Woodbridge Trail in Waunakee at about 8:20 a.m., after the resident confronted the burglars, who fled in a black Ford Fusion.
"A license plate number was provided, showing the car was stolen out of Madison," said Waunakee Police Lt. Adam Kreitzman.
While looking for the car in area neighborhoods, it was seen in the Bellewood Drive and Tuscany Lane area.
Within minutes, the vehicle was located, but it failed to stop for officers and attempted to flee the area," Kreitzman said. "Officers pursued the stolen vehicle which continued south on Highway Q."
During the pursuit, the car lost a tire and became disabled in the middle of the highway, the four teens fleeing from the car.
"Foot pursuits took place after each suspect," Kreitzman said. "With the assistance of Dane County deputies and Middleton police, all four were taken into custody."
