A Madison man who currently has five open court cases for shoplifting and was arrested again on Saturday has been banned for life from area shopping malls and stores.
Jermaine Harris Sr., 45, was arrested for strong arm robbery, retail theft and felony bail jumping on Saturday at Walmart, 4198 Nakoosa Trail, Madison police said.
"He was arrested after stealing 10 bottles of liquor worth $320," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "Police also had probable cause to arrest him for two other recent retail thefts."
Harris has been banned for life from West Towne and East Towne malls, and all Walmart, Walgreens and Hy-Vee stores.
"The suspect already has five open court cases, including two felonies and three misdemeanors, all related to retail thefts," DeSpain said.