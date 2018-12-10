Try 1 month for 99¢
A woman who allegedly created a ruckus at a Downtown restaurant a week ago was arrested for a similar disruption Saturday morning.

Raeven Johnson, 21, no permanent address, was arrested around 10 a.m. Saturday on tentative charges of armed robbery, disorderly conduct and bail jumping, Madison police said.

The incident happened at Teddywedgers, 101 State Street.

"Employees said she first asked a customer for money, and then asked employees for money or food," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

When she was told she needed to leave, Johnson allegedly grabbed a large bottle of hot sauce, shattered the glass bottle base on the counter's edge, sending red sauce flying around the restaurant, then pointed the jagged edge of the bottle at employees while threatening to harm them.

"She ended up throwing the bottle at an employee," DeSpain said. "She failed to connect and fled."

Officers found and arrested Johnson.

She also was arrested Dec. 3 for allegedly stealing a donation container intended for St. Jude Children's Hospital from Domino's Pizza, 409 W. Gorham St. She is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 19.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

