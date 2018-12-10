A woman who allegedly created a ruckus at a Downtown restaurant a week ago was arrested for a similar disruption Saturday morning.
Raeven Johnson, 21, no permanent address, was arrested around 10 a.m. Saturday on tentative charges of armed robbery, disorderly conduct and bail jumping, Madison police said.
The incident happened at Teddywedgers, 101 State Street.
"Employees said she first asked a customer for money, and then asked employees for money or food," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
When she was told she needed to leave, Johnson allegedly grabbed a large bottle of hot sauce, shattered the glass bottle base on the counter's edge, sending red sauce flying around the restaurant, then pointed the jagged edge of the bottle at employees while threatening to harm them.
"She ended up throwing the bottle at an employee," DeSpain said. "She failed to connect and fled."
Officers found and arrested Johnson.
She also was arrested Dec. 3 for allegedly stealing a donation container intended for St. Jude Children's Hospital from Domino's Pizza, 409 W. Gorham St. She is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 19.
Middleton 18-year-old charged with sexual assault of 14-year-old girl
Barking dog led to fight, gunfire in Janesville, police say
Barking dog led to fight, gunfire in Janesville, police say
Alleged donation money thief arrested, Madison police say
Man arrested for lewd behavior again, Madison police say
Alleged grocery store burglar found in roof vent, Beloit police say
Six-hour standoff ends with arrest of Edgerton woman, police say
Man charged with hit-and-run in crash that badly injured pedestrian
Woman pleads guilty to providing gun that killed teen in June, other charges
Man pleads guilty to Fitchburg shooting death charge