A Fitchburg police officer and passenger were injured when a suspected intoxicated driver crashed into a parked patrol car Tuesday night.
According to Fitchburg police, the officer was parked behind a disabled vehicle on South Fish Hatchery Road near Brendan Avenue around 9:40 p.m. when a pickup truck driven by Andrew J. De Marco hit it from behind.
The collision pushed the squad car into the back of the disabled vehicle causing additional front-end damage.
The unnamed officer and a civilian who was conducting a ride-along were both taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
De Marco, 50, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of operating while intoxicated causing injury.
The patrol car was likely a total loss.