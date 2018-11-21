Try 3 months for $3

A Fitchburg police officer and passenger were injured when a suspected intoxicated driver crashed into a parked patrol car Tuesday night.

According to Fitchburg police, the officer was parked behind a disabled vehicle on South Fish Hatchery Road near Brendan Avenue around 9:40 p.m. when a pickup truck driven by Andrew J. De Marco hit it from behind.

Andrew De Marco mug
Buy Now

De Marco

The collision pushed the squad car into the back of the disabled vehicle causing additional front-end damage.

The unnamed officer and a civilian who was conducting a ride-along were both taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

De Marco, 50, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of operating while intoxicated causing injury.

The patrol car was likely a total loss.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Rhymes with Lubbock. Data journalist for the Wisconsin State Journal. Covers energy and transportation, among other things. Contact him at 608-252-6146.

View comments