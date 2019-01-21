Try 1 month for 99¢
Janesville police squad car tight crop
Janesville Police Department

A Beloit man found unconscious behind the wheel of his vehicle early Monday morning in Janesville woke up and fled as police arrived on scene, the man crashing into a house and fleeing on foot before police arrested him.

Mory Moore, 32, was tentatively charged with first offense operating while intoxicated, fleeing an officer, obstructing and a probation violation, Janesville police said.

The incident started at about 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of North Wright Road and Greenwood Drive, when officers were called about a man passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in traffic.

"Officers arrived and found Moore still passed out in the driver's seat," the police report said. "The vehicle was running and in drive, with Moore pushing on the brake."

Officers allegedly saw marijuana in the vehicle, and got Moore to wake up, with him being described as extremely impaired by alcohol or drugs.

"Moore eventually fled from officers, and due to his impaired state, officers initiated a pursuit," the report said.

Moore crashed his vehicle into a house near the intersection of Castlemoor Drive and Huntinghorne Drive, and he was taken into custody as he tried to run.

He was not injured in the crash.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

