...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE TUESDAY INTO TUESDAY NIGHT...
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING
THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 7
INCHES POSSIBLE.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST
WISCONSIN.
* WHEN...FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. THE
HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT
SNOW, SLEET OR ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL. CONTINUE
TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS.
&&
A Beloit man found unconscious behind the wheel of his vehicle early Monday morning in Janesville woke up and fled as police arrived on scene, the man crashing into a house and fleeing on foot before police arrested him.
Mory Moore, 32, was tentatively charged with first offense operating while intoxicated, fleeing an officer, obstructing and a probation violation, Janesville police said.
The incident started at about 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of North Wright Road and Greenwood Drive, when officers were called about a man passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in traffic.
"Officers arrived and found Moore still passed out in the driver's seat," the police report said. "The vehicle was running and in drive, with Moore pushing on the brake."
Officers allegedly saw marijuana in the vehicle, and got Moore to wake up, with him being described as extremely impaired by alcohol or drugs.
"Moore eventually fled from officers, and due to his impaired state, officers initiated a pursuit," the report said.
Moore crashed his vehicle into a house near the intersection of Castlemoor Drive and Huntinghorne Drive, and he was taken into custody as he tried to run.
He was not injured in the crash.
Homicide suspect arrested at homeless apartment building, Madison police say
In homicide trial of man claiming self-defense, medical examiner says victim first shot from behind
Metro passenger attacked by teens after telling them to quiet down, Madison police say
Vernon County traffic stop led to drug arrests, Sheriff's Office says
Vernon County traffic stop led to drug arrests, Sheriff's Office says
Man allegedly wrecked Southwest Side apartment, Madison police say
Sauk County Board supervisor ticketed for alleged shoplifting in Reedsburg
Madison man arrested for alleged sixth OWI offense
Driver gets 7 years prison for West Side crash that killed pedestrian
Fatal shooting happened after drinking, cocaine use, girlfriend testifies at Daniel Lieske trial
Intoxicated man steals Audi, speeds in reverse and crashes into another car, Madison police say
Man arrested for 4th OWI after pulled over for speeding, Middleton police say