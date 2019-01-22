Try 1 month for 99¢
Janesville police squad car tight crop
Janesville Police Department

A Janesville man allegedly attempting to burglarize a residence early Tuesday morning drove away as police arrived, leading officers on a long chase that ended when the suspect spun out.

Shane Clark, 39, was taken to the Rock County Jail on tentative charges of fifth offense operating while intoxicated, fleeing an officer, resisting and disorderly conduct, Janesville police said.

Police were dispatched to 699 Johnson St. at about 12:50 a.m. for a burglary in progress, with Clark allegedly trying to get into the residence.

When he drove off, officers found him and tried to make a traffic stop near River Street and West Racine Street.

Clark didn't stop and a pursuit began, with Clark driving around tire deflation strips put down at the intersections of East Court Street and Garfield Avenue, and East Milwaukee Street and Ringold Street.

When he got to East Memorial and Harmony Drive, an officer tried a Pursuit Intervention Technique maneuver, driving into the side of the suspect's car to make it turn and stop.

It temporarily disabled Clark's car but he regained control and kept driving on Harmony Drive, before losing control on Hawthorne Drive, coming to a stop and getting arrested.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

Comments disabled.