A Madison man has been arrested for allegedly hitting a pedestrian Downtown early Sunday morning then driving away.
Seedy Drammeh, 24, was arrested Tuesday morning and tentatively charged with hit-and-run causing great bodily harm, Madison police said.
The victim, a 46-year-old woman from Madison, remains hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash happened at about 3 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Johnson Street and Wisconsin Avenue. Officers found the woman unconscious in the street, with no witnesses in the area.