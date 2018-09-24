A Baraboo man found unconscious in his pickup truck Saturday morning led police on a short but eventful chase, ending when the truck got hung up on a retaining wall in Baraboo.
Quentin Labansky, 20, faces numerous charges following his arrest around 11:15 a.m. Saturday on Ridge Street, including eluding, operating while intoxicated with a controlled substance and hit and run causing property damage, the Sauk County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies were called to the Terrytown Road and Cornfield Road area for a report of a truck doing donuts in a field. When they got to the scene, the truck was in the yard of a private residence.
"As deputies approached the vehicle, it appeared the driver had passed out," said Sheriff Chip Meister. "When deputies made contact, he began to back up and hit one of the patrol cars in the driveway."
Labansky then went forward through the yard, followed by deputies.
"The driver stopped and appeared to be cooperating with deputies, when he took off again, going through the yard of another residence before heading east on Terrytown Road," Meister said.
Deputies didn't pursue because other traffic was on the road, but the truck was seen in Baraboo.
"Deputies and officers tried to stop the truck, when he drove into a yard on Ridge Street and got hung up on a retaining wall," Meister said. "He continued to rock the truck, attempting to get it free."
That didn't work but Labansky didn't come out of the truck, so officers broke windows on the truck and used a stun gun to make him comply with officers.
