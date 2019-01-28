A Madison man was arrested Sunday night after he allegedly groped a woman in his car on the city's East Side.
Eduardo Garcia Ruiz, 32, was tentatively charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and was taken to jail, Madison police said.
The report said a 28-year-old woman met Garcia Ruiz Sunday afternoon, and he offered to take her to the 2500 block of East Springs Drive, a ride she accepted.
"While in his vehicle, he touched her on the thigh a couple of times and she pushed his hand away," said Sgt. Ryan Gibson.
"When she was getting out of the vehicle, he again touched her over her clothing in the thigh, her private area and on her buttocks as she was getting out of the vehicle."
The woman was not injured.