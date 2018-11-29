Try 1 month for 99¢

A man accused of burglarizing a Beloit grocery store four times this month was arrested Wednesday night after being found in a roof vent of the store.

Jeffrey Taylor, 37, Janeville, was taken into custody on a tentative charges of burglary, police said.

Police had been working with the Piggly Wiggly store at 1827 Prairie Ave. to enhance store security, following three burglaries on Nov. 6, Nov. 22 and Nov. 26.

A police sergeant was at the store Wednesday night and spotted a burglary in progress around 11 p.m.

Officers responded to the burglary and cleared the building, with help from a Rock County Sheriff's Office police dog unit.

Once the building was cleared, the suspect was found hiding in the vent on the roof.

Taylor had theft, burglary and credit card fraud charges brought against him in October in Rock County, for crimes allegedly committed by him in September, online court records show.

