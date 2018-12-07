A Madison man who allegedly broke into a locker at a fitness club at East Towne Mall was arrested a short time later in the mall, but not until he already allegedly used a credit card taken in the break-in.
Israel Aguayo, 19, was tentatively charged with theft and misappropriation of personal identifying materials, Madison police said.
The incident happened Thursday morning at Planet Fitness, 41 East Towne Mall.
"A Sun Prairie man finished his workout and went into the locker room to discover his lock was gone and so was his wallet," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The victim quickly learned a credit card from his wallet had already been used for purchases at different stores in the mall.
"An investigating officer was able to retrace the thief's path, using surveillance video," DeSpain said.
Aguayo was found and arrested, with some of the victim's property in his pocket.
