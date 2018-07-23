Try 1 month for 99¢

A Madison man who allegedly fired a handgun into the air while driving through a Southwest Side residential neighborhood was arrested later on in the town of Madison.

Kenneth Meyer, 20, was tentatively charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, Madison police said.

The gunfire happened at about 6 p.m. along Carnwood Road.

Witnesses told police a person was firing a gun into the air while kids were playing outside.

"Officers recovered shell casings and were given a good description of the suspect's car," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "Another resident, not home at the time, had surveillance images of the suspect's car."

The information was shared with other local police departments, and Meyer was pulled over on Todd Drive by town of Madison officers.

A city of Madison officer developed probable cause to arrest Meyer for second-degree reckless endangerment, because he allegedly fired a handgun in the middle of a residential area, "On a nice day where people were walking dogs and children were playing."

The officer also wrote "The suspect's actions by sending those bullets into the air, with no regard for where they came back down, showed utter disregard for the safety of the residents living on Carnwood Road, and scared many residents who were not even outdoors."

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

