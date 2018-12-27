A 36-year-old Madison man who allegedly had been drinking was struck by a car Wednesday evening while trying to cross a street on the Southwest Side, the car driven by an unlicensed 16-year-old.
The crash happened at about 7:35 p.m. on South Gammon Road near Gammon Lane, Madison police said.
The young driver was going south on Gammon Road, planning to turn right onto New Washburn Way, when the pedestrian was struck as he ran across the street.
The pedestrian sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.
"It is believed the man was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision," said officer David Dexheimer.
Another driver going north on Gammon Road told police he saw the pedestrian and noted the pedestrian wasn't watching traffic as he "skip-walked" across the four lanes of Gammon Road.
"That driver had to brake suddenly to avoid striking the man," Dexheimer said.
The 16-year-old was ticketed for failure to have a valid driver's license, while the pedestrian will have to report to Dane County Jail, since he was on probation and his rules of probation prohibit him from possessing or consuming alcohol.