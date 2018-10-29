An alleged drunken driver who lost a tire on his car Sunday night near Monona Terrace kept driving until he crashed head-on into a car Downtown.
Randall Gulvik, 54, Madison, was taken into custody at about 10 p.m. on Williamson Street at South Ingersoll Street, being prevented from leaving the scene by passersby, Madison police said.
It was Gulvik's alleged fifth operating while impaired offense.
"He lost the tire near North Shore Drive and John Nolen Drive," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "He kept driving on just the rim, beneath Monona Terrace."
Witnesses said he was weaving so badly in and out of traffic lanes that other motorists gave him a wide berth to not get into a crash.
When Gulvik went on Willy Street, a 68-year-old Madison man wasn't so lucky, after Gulvik blew through a stop light and hit the other car head-on.
The other driver wasn't seriously injured. Both were taken to a local hospital by Madison Fire Department ambulances.
Family shaken but unhurt when alleged drunken driver crashes into home, Madison police say
No testimony about violent reaction to seeing guns, judge in Marshall homicide case rules
Woman's attorney disputes Quintez Cephus' claim he is victim of racism in sex assault case
Suspect allegedly battered homeless man, Madison police say
Racine man allegedly exposed himself in store, Madison police say
Beloit man arrested again; allegedly fondled himself, Madison police say
Man arrested in East Side armed robbery, Madison police say
Shoplifter took computers from Walmart, Beloit police say
Complaint: Madison man attacks ex-girlfriend for reporting previous beating to police
Driver in hit-and-run that caused death of Waunakee man sentenced to 6 years in prison
Subscribe to Daily Headlines