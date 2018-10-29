Try 1 month for 99¢
An alleged drunken driver who lost a tire on his car Sunday night near Monona Terrace kept driving until he crashed head-on into a car Downtown.

Randall Gulvik, 54, Madison, was taken into custody at about 10 p.m. on Williamson Street at South Ingersoll Street, being prevented from leaving the scene by passersby, Madison police said.

It was Gulvik's alleged fifth operating while impaired offense.

"He lost the tire near North Shore Drive and John Nolen Drive," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "He kept driving on just the rim, beneath Monona Terrace."

Witnesses said he was weaving so badly in and out of traffic lanes that other motorists gave him a wide berth to not get into a crash.

When Gulvik went on Willy Street, a 68-year-old Madison man wasn't so lucky, after Gulvik blew through a stop light and hit the other car head-on.

The other driver wasn't seriously injured. Both were taken to a local hospital by Madison Fire Department ambulances.

