Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

A Madison man allegedly driving drunk crashed his car into two parked cars on the East Side early Wednesday morning, with the man needing to be taken out of a rear window from the wrecked vehicle.

Preston Billings, 28, was tentatively charged with operating while intoxicated, fourth offense, Madison police said.

The incident happened at about 2:15 a.m. in the 4800 block of Milwaukee Street.

"A drunken driver was speeding on Milwaukee Street when he lost control, drove into oncoming traffic lanes and hit two parked vehicles," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "The two cars ended up on a front lawn."

Billings' car was in the street and was smoking from the damage, with the front part of the car pushed all the way back to the backseat.

"Neighborhood residents could hear the man yelling for help, and they were able to pull him out of a rear window," DeSpain said. "The passersby cared for the man until police arrived."

Billings was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

