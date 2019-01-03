A Mount Horeb man allegedly driving drunk in the town of Middleton Wednesday night hit a car before going into a ditch, with the driver fleeing on foot before getting arrested about a quarter-mile away from the scene.
Tony Klarer, 37, was tentatively charged with fifth offense operating while intoxicated and hit and run, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies went to the crash scene on Mineral Point Road near Caribou Court at about 7 p.m.
"Klarer was driving west on Mineral Point Road when he struck an SUV turning onto Caribou Court," said Lt. Ira Simpson. "Fortunately, the driver of the Honda Pilot and her young passenger in a car seat were unharmed in the crash."
Klarer continued driving, crossed the center line and into the south side ditch, before fleeing on foot.
"He ran north across Mineral Point Road," Simpson said. "An astute deputy noticed fresh tracks in the snow, and located Klarer hiding behind some shrubbery in a small copse of trees near a residence on Betsy Lane, well over a quarter-mile from the crash site."
Klarer's blood alcohol content was .14, which is seven times the legal limit of .02 for someone who has four or more OWIs.