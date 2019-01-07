A man who was arrested in December for alleged drunken driving has been arrested once again for the same offense.
Gerald Parks, 61, no permanent address, was arrested by Madison police at about 3:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of South Stoughton Road.
"He was arrested by Monona police last month," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Parks has four drunken driving convictions, the most recent coming in 2008, according to online court records.
If he's convicted for the Monona and Madison OWI offenses, those would be his fifth and sixth convictions.