Neighbor complaints about likely drug activity at an East Side residence led to the arrest of a man suspected of drug dealing.
Dwayne Phillips, 40, Madison, was tentatively charged with three counts of delivery of heroin following his arrest during a traffic stop near his South Thompson Drive residence Thursday morning.
Phillips had been on probation after his conviction in 2016 on a drug charge. He was arrested at that time by the Dane County Narcotics Task Force.
"He came under the unit's radar again, as many of his neighbors complained about likely drug activity taking place at his home," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
After he was arrested, the task force, with help from the MPD SWAT team, executed a search warrant on Phillips' apartments, and allegedly found cellphones, documents and more than $1,200 in cash.