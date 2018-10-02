Try 1 month for 99¢

An alleged drug dealer found at a Lake Delton motel Friday tried to escape from police by climbing out his motel room window and taking a bike, but police found him and made the arrest.

James Reed Jr., 38, Beloit, was tentatively charged with possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to deliver, criminal damage to property and on an arrest warrant for armed robbery in Beloit, the Sauk County Sheriff's Office said.

Beloit police requested help from Sauk County in finding Reed, believing he was in or around Lake Delton.

"Reed was located at a motel in the village of Lake Delton, at which time he fled out the rear window of the motel room and stole a bicycle," said Sheriff Chip Meister. "Sauk County detectives gave chase and were able to capture Reed and take him into custody."

A large plastic bag containing two smaller bags of heroin and cocaine were allegedly found in Reed's pants pocket.

Heroin totaled 32.4 grams, while cocaine was measured at 14.8 grams. The controlled drug Suboxone also allegedly was found. Street value of the drugs was about $6,200.

