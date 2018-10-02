An alleged drug dealer found at a Lake Delton motel Friday tried to escape from police by climbing out his motel room window and taking a bike, but police found him and made the arrest.
James Reed Jr., 38, Beloit, was tentatively charged with possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to deliver, criminal damage to property and on an arrest warrant for armed robbery in Beloit, the Sauk County Sheriff's Office said.
Beloit police requested help from Sauk County in finding Reed, believing he was in or around Lake Delton.
"Reed was located at a motel in the village of Lake Delton, at which time he fled out the rear window of the motel room and stole a bicycle," said Sheriff Chip Meister. "Sauk County detectives gave chase and were able to capture Reed and take him into custody."
A large plastic bag containing two smaller bags of heroin and cocaine were allegedly found in Reed's pants pocket.
Heroin totaled 32.4 grams, while cocaine was measured at 14.8 grams. The controlled drug Suboxone also allegedly was found. Street value of the drugs was about $6,200.
Two drunken driving arrests in one night for same driver, Dane County sheriff says
Alleged high driver tased by police in Baraboo, Sauk County sheriff says
Man suspected of Downtown thefts arrested, Madison police say
Woman arrested for allegedly swinging screwdriver at other woman, Madison police say
Alleged burglar pinned down by off-duty officer and deli employees, Madison police say
Alleged cocaine dealer arrested in Sauk County, sheriff says
Crash leads to arrest for alleged 6th drunken driving offense, Madison police say
Madison sex trafficker gets 20 years in prison
Couple allegedly involved in violence arrested, Madison police say
Couple allegedly involved in violence arrested, Madison police say
Madison man receives two years in prison for 2016 hit-and-run pedestrian death