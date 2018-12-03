A woman who demanded free food at a Downtown restaurant early Monday morning was arrested after she allegedly stole a donation bucket intended for St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Raeven Johnson, 21, no permanent address, was tentatively charged with robbery with use of force and disorderly conduct, Madison police said.
The incident happened at about 12:20 p.m. at Domino's Pizza, 409 W. Gorham St.
"She had been creating a disturbance by demanding free food, and when she was told she would need to pay, she threatened employees and threw the restaurant's landline phone at the manager," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Johnson allegedly grabbed the donation container and took off running, with Domino's employees in pursuit.
"She dropped the bucket and was soon located by UW-Madison police officers," DeSpain said.
Johnson had close to $60 in cash in her pockets, police said.
