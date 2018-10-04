A Montello man has been arrested for allegedly taking thousands of dollars from elderly homeowners for construction work he never did.
Logan Myers, 32, was tentatively charged with two counts of theft in a business setting and felony bail jumping, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said.
Myers also was arrested in March for the same crime after allegedly getting paid for work he never did at four different homes.
"There seems to be a pattern of criminal theft by Myers," said Sheriff Dennis Richards. "Many of the victims were elderly and based on the investigation, we believe more people were ripped off by Myers."
In September, the Sheriff's Office received two complaints about a construction contractor not completing work.
"The contractor asked for and received a down payment for the work to be done," Richards said. "The total amount received by the contractor from the two victims was over $8,000."
The work was never done and the money was not returned.
"The two elderly victims reported they were out the money," Richards said.
The sheriff said anyone who feels they have been victimized by Myers should contact Detective Sgt. Ben Oetzman at the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, 742-4166.
Court records show Myers was found guilty on Tuesday of theft in a business setting for the March cases. He will be sentenced in November.