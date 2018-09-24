A rural Rock Springs man on probation for cocaine dealing was arrested Thursday for allegedly selling crack cocaine to a police informant.
Cory Seiler, 57, was taken to the Sauk County Jail on tentative charges of two counts of party to the crime of delivery of cocaine, delivery of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule 4 drugs with intent to deliver and maintaining a drug house, the Sheriff's Office said.
The arrest of Seiler was part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and distribution of crack cocaine in Sauk County.
"Seiler sold crack cocaine to a confidential informant on three separate occasions during the investigation," said Sheriff Chip Meister. "A search of his residence was conducted and further evidence was discovered, resulting in the additional charges."
Seiler was convicted of manufacturing/delivering cocaine in September of 2017, and was sentenced to 30 months probation, online court records show.