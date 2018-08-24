A man who allegedly stole a backpack early Thursday containing $3,000 worth of camera lenses was arrested later in the day, thanks to surveillance cameras.
The unidentified man was taken into custody on a felony warrant, Madison police said.
The theft happened at about 1:50 a.m. on West Mifflin Street, when an amateur photographer put the backpack down while loading his car.
"The suspect still had the victim's camera backpack, but it contained only one of the five camera lenses," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
"The suspect denied selling or trading the lenses, claiming to have never looked inside the bag he 'found,'" DeSpain said.
Detectives are continuing to work the theft case while the suspect is in jail on the felony warrant.