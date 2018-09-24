Try 1 month for 99¢

A Menasha off-duty police officer and employees of an East Side delicatessen caught and pinned down a suspected burglar Saturday, holding the man until police arrived.

Donte Whitlock, 48, Madison was tentatively charged with burglary, Madison police said.

The burglary happened at Stalzy's Deli, 2701 Atwood Ave., at about 2:20 p.m. Saturday.

"The suspect came into the restaurant and asked to use the restroom," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "Instead, he went to a basement office and allegedly stole an envelope filled with money."

Employees recognized him as possibly being the same man who stole money from the deli office in May, so they confronted the suspect.

"He tried to run but there was strength in numbers and was stopped in his tracks," DeSpain said.

The off-duty police lieutenant was dining at Stalzy's at the time.

"When Whitlock was being booked into jail, he was found to have concealed the stolen money in his undergarments," DeSpain said.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

Comments disabled.