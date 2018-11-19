Try 1 month for 99¢
Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

A suspect wanted in connection with two bank robberies and a drug store robbery in Madison has been arrested.

Trevor Christian, 23, was arrested in Middleton on outstanding warrants on Wednesday, Madison police said.

He is believed to have robbed the Associated Bank office in Pick 'N Save on Nov. 5, a second Associated Bank on Odana Road on Nov. 7 and a Walgreens on East Washington Avenue on Nov. 1.

In each incident, no weapon was shown and no one was hurt, with the suspect fleeing on foot with cash.

Police said Christian has 11 outstanding warrants, mainly for bail jumping.

He appeared in court on Friday on the previous charges, and is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

Formal robbery charges are pending.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

Comments disabled.