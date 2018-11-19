A suspect wanted in connection with two bank robberies and a drug store robbery in Madison has been arrested.
Trevor Christian, 23, was arrested in Middleton on outstanding warrants on Wednesday, Madison police said.
He is believed to have robbed the Associated Bank office in Pick 'N Save on Nov. 5, a second Associated Bank on Odana Road on Nov. 7 and a Walgreens on East Washington Avenue on Nov. 1.
In each incident, no weapon was shown and no one was hurt, with the suspect fleeing on foot with cash.
Police said Christian has 11 outstanding warrants, mainly for bail jumping.
He appeared in court on Friday on the previous charges, and is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.
Formal robbery charges are pending.
