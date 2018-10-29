Try 1 month for 99¢
Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

A man who allegedly tried to rob a UW-Madison student inside a restroom on campus Sunday afternoon was arrested Sunday night after being identified through surveillance video.

Momodou Jammeh, 19, Madison, was taken into custody without incident at about 10 p.m., UW-Madison police said.

He was tentatively charged with armed robbery and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

The attempted robbery happened at about 3:40 p.m. Sunday in the computer sciences building.

"The suspect demanded money and threatened the victim with a knife," said UWPD spokesman Marc Lovicott. "The victim was able to get away from the suspect and called 911."

Police sent out a WiscAlert to campus to keep everyone informed of what was going on, while security camera footage was looked at to find the suspect.

"He was seen driving away from campus, so the 'all clear' was given," Lovicott said.

Jammeh had been stopped by a campus officer on Saturday night for not having a license plate on his vehicle.

"The officer from that traffic stop recognized him on the security camera footage," Lovicott said. "Officers located him about 10:30 p.m. Sunday night and took him into custody."

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

Comments disabled.