An Albany man injured in the crash of his utility vehicle early Sunday morning was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated.
Scott Keepers, 35, was also ticketed for operating a UTV on a roadway, the Green County Sheriff's Office said.
The crash happened at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday on Highway EE in the town of Albany.
The investigation showed Keepers was driving west when he lost control and the UTV overturned.
Jason Johnson, 38, Albany, was a passenger in the UTV and was taken to Mercy Hospital with unspecified injuries. Keepers was injured but declined medical attention.
Neither Keepers or Johnson were wearing helmets, the report said.