An Albany man injured in the crash of his utility vehicle early Sunday morning was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

Scott Keepers, 35, was also ticketed for operating a UTV on a roadway, the Green County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday on Highway EE in the town of Albany.

The investigation showed Keepers was driving west when he lost control and the UTV overturned.

Jason Johnson, 38, Albany, was a passenger in the UTV and was taken to Mercy Hospital with unspecified injuries. Keepers was injured but declined medical attention.

Neither Keepers or Johnson were wearing helmets, the report said.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

