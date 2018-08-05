A shooter with an unknown motive entered the WORT radio studio in downtown Madison early Sunday morning and fired at three volunteers in the broadcast studio. The shooter is still at large, but all the volunteers are free of serious injury.
The WORT office at 118 S. Bedford Street is the base of a listener-sponsored, community radio station “committed to radio programming with a human perspective.”
According to a statement form WORT, the shooter entered around 3 a.m. wearing a mask and hood. Three volunteers were present in the studio, and one deejay, a 33-year-old male, was injured in the buttocks, with “no major injuries or fatalities.” He has since been discharged from the hospital, the statement said.
According to the Wisconsin State Journal, when the shooter fired shots into the studio, the volunteers ran to the master control room, then the music library to hide and call 911.
The Madison Police Department incident report says that the police are “actively investigating,” and does not list any suspects. WORT said it’s “unclear how the assailant entered the building.”
“It appears that this incident was not random, and there is no risk to the public,” the MPD report says.
"We've given the police some leads about people who might have reason to do something, but these are all long shots, and police have to track it down," David Devereaux-Weber, the president of WORT's board of directors, told the State Journal.
Kai Brito, a talk show producer for WORT, said he was leaving a party after 2 a.m. and almost decided to show his friend the station and “chill there for an hour or two just to listen to the broadcast.”
“I could have been involved in this as a victim. That thought scares me. My heart goes out to the person who was shot … And I'm angry that someone thinks they can just come into our house and open fire. That's not what we're about,” he wrote on Facebook.
Lilada Gee hosts the Wednesday edition of WORT’s “A Public Affair” program and was shocked to hear the news on Sunday afternoon.
“I was just like, this this can’t be,” she said. “WORT is such a staple in the community and it’s such a symbol of Madison-hood, if you will ... to have someone to come into that space and perpetrate violence on someone who is there trying to provide some entertainment to the community is just really crazy to me.”
If there’s any silver lining in the incident, Devereaux-Weber said in an interview with the Cap Times, it’s been the “positive and supportive” community reaction.
“The Madison community has been great. The Madison media community has been great. (They’ve been) very sympathetic, because when you affect one media, you affect us all,” he said. “The MPD has been very supportive and quite concerned that a radio station was involved.”
But he noted that while there’s not enough information to go on, he doesn’t believe WORT was targeted because it's a media outlet.
“Our station has faced many challenges over our 40 years on the Madison airwaves. And, as always, the community has responded to lend a hand. This is when the community in community radio shines,” WORT’s statement said.
The station is back on the air, tightening security and the only physical damage to repair is shattered glass, Devereaux-Weber said.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the MPD or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.