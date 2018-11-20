Try 3 months for $3
Jamaal Lee and Emily Johns

Jamaal Lee (left) and Emily Johns were arrested in South Carolina Monday night after a five-hour standoff. They are accused of an armed robbery in Madison on Oct. 26.

Two people wanted for armed robbery in Madison were arrested in South Carolina Monday night after a five-hour standoff with police.

Jamaal Lee, 35, Stoughton, and Emily Johns, 34, Oregon, were taken into custody in York County by the Sheriff's Department SWAT team and US marshals after barricading themselves in a mobile home.

Nobody was injured.

Lee was tentatively charged with armed robbery and Johns was arrested on a felony warrant and for a probation violation, Madison police said.

York County officials said the couple will be extradited back to Wisconsin, and they also could face charges in Minnesota for an armed robbery there.

The armed robbery in Madison happened on Segoe Road on Oct. 26, when Lee allegedly took a cellphone at gunpoint from a man he met on Facebook Marketplace, intending to sell a phone to the victim.

Lee got into an SUV allegedly occupied by Johns and a toddler in a car seat, then drove away.

"The child who had been in the getaway vehicle at the time of the Segoe Road holdup was not in South Carolina," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "The toddler was safe and in the care of a family member of the female suspect."

