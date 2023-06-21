A man was accused Tuesday of sneaking into the women’s restroom at Woodman's grocery store, 3817 Milwaukee St., and peering over the stalls as the bathroom was in use, police said.

Officers were sent to the store at 12:38 p.m. in response to the incident, Madison Police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said.

The man had left the store before officers arrived but was found at a nearby park where he admitted to doing the same thing in the past, Fryer said.

The 31-year-old man was arrested and tentatively charged with lewd and lascivious conduct, invasion of privacy, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping.

The man was charged with lewd and lascivious conduct and exposure in October, according to court records. That case is still pending.