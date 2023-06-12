A woman who was taken to a hospital in Dodgeville on Sunday reported being stabbed hours earlier at a Madison bar, Madison police reported.

The woman said the stabbing happened at a bar in the 100 block of West Main Street in Madison early Sunday morning, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The woman did not seek medical treatment until she was taken to the hospital in Dodgeville about 7:45 a.m. Sunday, Fryer said.

The extent of the woman’s injuries was not reported.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.