A woman who was taken to a hospital in Dodgeville on Sunday reported being stabbed hours earlier at a Madison bar, Madison police reported.
The woman said the stabbing happened at a bar in the 100 block of West Main Street in Madison early Sunday morning, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
The woman did not seek medical treatment until she was taken to the hospital in Dodgeville about 7:45 a.m. Sunday, Fryer said.
The extent of the woman’s injuries was not reported.
Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.
People are also reading…
Fave 5: Reporter Lucas Robinson's top stories of 2022
For me, 2022 was a year full of investigative stories, the midterm election and of course, the Dane County Jail project.
Among the animal welfare accusations: a penguin that had been "decapitated" by a racoon, a hornbill eaten by meerkats and a capybara that died…
The first-term Democrat says lame-duck laws passed in 2018 have cost his office resources, which Republicans are now using to criticize him.
The investigation found a "hostile or unprofessional working environment" may have contributed to the suicide of another high-ranking civilian…
Dane County supervisors rejected a scaled-backed version of the jail pushed by its Black Caucus and criminal justice reform groups only to not…
"In this case, Dane County has failed to protect our youth from this ever happening to them," said one of David Henzie-Skogen's accusers.