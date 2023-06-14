A woman told police a man fired several shots when she chased him after he attempted to steal her car on the Far East Side on Tuesday night, Madison police reported.

The incident started in the 200 block of Crystal Lane about 9 p.m. Tuesday when a man got inside a car that was parked and left running. The man was unable to drive away since the key fob was too far away from the car for it to operate, so he took off running, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The woman then got into her car and chased him, but stopped after hearing several gunshots, Fryer said, adding that she was not injured, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.