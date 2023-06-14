A woman told police a man fired several shots when she chased him after he attempted to steal her car on the Far East Side on Tuesday night, Madison police reported.
The incident started in the 200 block of Crystal Lane about 9 p.m. Tuesday when a man got inside a car that was parked and left running. The man was unable to drive away since the key fob was too far away from the car for it to operate, so he took off running, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
The woman then got into her car and chased him, but stopped after hearing several gunshots, Fryer said, adding that she was not injured, Fryer said.
Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.
People are also reading…
Chris Rickert's most excellent 5 stories from 2022
Elections and the city of Madison's continued grappling with race and policing were what most triggered my reporting chops in 2022.
At the same time, when margins of victory are narrow, voter ID can lower turnout — especially among poor and nonwhite voters, some research suggests.
The City Council ultimately voted 11-9 at about 4 a.m. to let the city begin preparations for a yearlong body-worn camera pilot program.
This fact-check did not keep the national media from continuing to parrot the Michels-will-suspend-democracy canard.
Madison pays price for City Council's endorsement of racial quotas.
It wasn't hard to be suspicious of alleged 100% turnout at Wisconsin nursing homes — or anywhere else.