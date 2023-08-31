A woman driver was pushed out of a car by a passenger and run over during a traffic stop on the East Side Tuesday night, Madison police reported Thursday.

The incident began when police spotted a man who was a suspect in other crimes riding in a vehicle on East Washington Avenue about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and stopped it, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The man hit the female driver and pushed her out of the vehicle during the stop, got behind the wheel and began driving away, dragging the woman several feet before crashing into a parked car, Fryer said.

The man attempted to grab a backpack as a K9 unit and officers approached the vehicle. He ignored police requests to leave the vehicle and was apprehended by the police dog. A loaded handgun was found in the backpack, Fryer said.

The 43-year-old man was arrested on tentative charges of domestic recklessly endangering safety, substantial battery, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and fentanyl, Fryer said.

The woman was taken to a hospital for her injuries and is expected to be OK, Fryer said.