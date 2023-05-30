A 39-year-old woman was arrested Sunday night after Fitchburg police said she ran from an asset protection officer while trying to steal merchandise worth several hundred dollars at a McKee Road store.
Officers were dispatched to the area at around 6:40 p.m., when they confronted her at a separate store nearby, according to a release from the Fitchburg Police Department. When officers told her she would be detained, the woman ran from them, punching the officer who was trying to place her in handcuffs before she could be cuffed.
The woman was booked into the Dane County Jail on charges of battery to a law enforcement officer and resisting/obstructing an officer. She may also face charges of retail theft and possession of drug paraphernalia on additional investigation. Police say the woman had felony warrants as well through Dane and Columbia counties.
People are also reading…
Verona police assisted Fitchburg police on the scene.
Try this eco-friendly weed killer recipe for a healthier garden
What are the benefits of organic weed killers?
Using a natural weed killer recipe has a few key advantages over chemical-laden commercial weed killers. If you have pets or small children who play in your garden, a synthetic weed killer could cause skin, nose, or eye irritation and other health problems.
Synthetic herbicides can also harm beneficial insects like bees, butterflies, earthworms, and lacewings. These insects naturally keep your plants and soil healthy, even keeping predators at bay in some cases.
Making your own natural herbicide is also budget-friendly. As you’ll see in the simple recipe below, you can make an effective eco-friendly weed killer from household products you likely already have on hand.
How do you make natural weed killer at home?
Making an organic weed killer at home is so easy you’ll never need to buy another harsh herbicide again. To create a natural weed killer, you’ll need just three affordable ingredients:
1 gallon of distilled white vinegar
1 tablespoon of biodegradable liquid dish soap
1 cup of table salt
Instructions:
Pour the vinegar into a large bucket.
Gradually stir in the cup of table salt until it completely dissolves.
Add the liquid dish soap.
Thoroughly mix the solution until all ingredients are well combined.
Put the homemade weed killer into a spray bottle for easy application.
How do you use homemade weed killer?
Once you’ve made your natural weed killer, you can apply it to any unwanted growth in your garden. Spraying your weeds on a sunny day will allow the solution to dry faster and work more effectively. Shaking the bottle before each use will also ensure the ingredients are evenly distributed.
Avoid spraying any plants that you don’t want to kill since the natural herbicide could damage them. Cover desirable produce and flowers white you spray, or avoid applying your weed killer on a windy day.
You can continue to apply the weed killer until the issue resolves, then enjoy your bounty without introducing harsh chemicals into your soil. Here’s to happy, healthy gardening!