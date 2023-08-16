A Madison woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to a homicide charge for the crash in 2021 that killed Gene Purcell, director of Wisconsin Public Media, but she also pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

The dual pleas set up the next step in the case. Prosecutors could agree that Shawnicia Youmas, 33, was not criminally responsible for her action during the crash because of a mental illness, or they could take the case to a trial and let a jury or a judge decide the question of Youmas' mental state at the time.

District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said prosecutors will seek an evaluation of Youmas by an expert. Youmas' attorney, Emily Bell, said it remains to be seen, after the state expert's evaluation, whether prosecutors will contest Youmas' mental disease or defect plea.

Any trial on the question of Youmas' mental state could be held before a jury or before a judge hearing the case alone, Ozanne said.

Youmas was charged in December 2021 with homicide by negligent driving for the July 27, 2021, crash that killed Purcell, 61, who was riding his motorcycle to work at Wisconsin Public Media, the parent organization of Wisconsin Public Radio and PBS Wisconsin.

A criminal complaint states Youmas was driving behind Purcell on a West Beltline frontage road near Grandview Boulevard when he slowed to make a left turn into the WPM parking lot.

Data downloaded from the airbag system in Youmas' car indicates she was traveling nearly 65 mph 1.5 seconds before the crash, which happened when she attempted to pass Purcell on the left as he was turning into the parking lot. The speed limit on the street is 30 mph.

A witness also saw Youmas go through a stop sign before the crash, the complaint states. Her car then crashed into a utility pole.

The felony carries up to 10 years of combined prison and extended supervision.

Questions about Youmas' mental health had been raised earlier in the case. Last month, a competency evaluation found that Youmas had the ability to assist in her defense.

While both deal with mental health, competency and responsibility for committing a crime are different questions. Under Wisconsin law, a person is not responsible for criminal acts if at the time of the crime, due to a mental disease or defect, the person "lacked substantial capacity either to appreciate the wrongfulness of his or her conduct or conform his or her conduct to the requirements of law."

If Youmas is found not responsible, a judge could order that she be committed to the state Department of Health Services for a specified period of time.