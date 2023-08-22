A woman was hospitalized and a man was in custody after a shooting Monday night on Madison’s South Side that police characterized as domestic.
The incident happened in the 2000 block of Greenway Cross along the city’s border with Fitchburg just after 6:30 p.m., police said. Both Madison and Fitchburg police responded.
Police said multiple people were quickly contacted or detained in what they said appeared to be a targeted shooting.
An ambulance with a police escort was seen leaving the area around 7 p.m. A red sedan had police tape fastened and evidence markers nearby in front of a string of apartment buildings on Greenway Cross.
The 33-year-old woman who was shot was considered to be stable Monday night, Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said.
The suspect, Samuel T. Bonnano, 35, was arrested a few blocks from the scene on a tentative charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide (domestic), Fryer said.
