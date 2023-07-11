A Fort Atkinson woman died Monday night from injuries sustained during a motorcycle crash near New Glarus Brewing Company last week.
The Green County Sheriff's Office said the 60-year-old motorcyclist collided with another motorcycle that was turning into the brewery's driveway along State Highway 69 on Saturday. Officials said this is Green County's third fatal traffic crash this year.
Both individuals were taken to UW Hospital in Madison for treatment. Neither motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, according to the Green County Sheriff's Office.
The name of the crash victim is expected to be released later this week.
Historical homes you can own in the Southern Wisconsin area
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $446,700
4 Bedroom house with 1.5 baths located in the Greenbush Neighborhood just off Regent St. & S. Charter St. There is a detached 2 car garage plus an adjacent driveway which can park 3 cars back to back. Walking distance to the UW, Edward Klief Park, Camp Randall Stadium and Meriter Hospital. Seller has used the property as a multi-family rental for the past 14 years. Currently leased out at $1,600/month (Tenant pays all utilities) lease expires on 8/15/2023 which would allow a buyer to owner occupy or continue to lease and bump up rents closer to market rent as property is under market. Additional rent income from the garage parking lease (verbal month to month lease)
4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $849,900
26+ acres-this charming farmhouse from 1885 has stayed in the family, but has been updated many times! Complete renovation in 1989 and 1400 sqft addition in 2000. Main level features walk through kitchen w/oak hardwood floors, living room, office, & den w/built in bookcases (currently used as primary suite). Enjoy coffee in the peace & quiet of the front porch. The 2nd story holds 4 bedrooms and a full bath w/jetted tub. Another set of stairs takes you to the 3rd floor loft/flex space with tons of potential! The lower level is all unfinished and gives you garage access. Outside you'll find storage galore! There's a garden shed, a 2+ car detached garage and a large barn (built 2015) w/electricity & is the perfect place for hosting events or all your storage needs! Great hunting land!
4 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $349,900
CHARACTER GALORE! Exciting 2 Story 4 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath boasts a modern kitchen that has quartz countertops, newer backsplash, SS appliances & gas range. French doors to the formal dining room + light and bright front sun room with gleaming maple wood floors + second main floor living space that has an impressive wood burning fireplace. Upstairs has the primary bedroom & bedroom 2 & 3 w/ wood floors and WIC. Go up again to a huge 4th BR. LL rec room is perfect for relaxing. Awesome fenced in backyard with mature trees and large deck. Furnace/ A/C '18, Water Heater ' 16 Close to Downtown Oregon.
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $875,000
Showings 6/8. Adorable property in one of Madison’s most sought-after neighborhoods. Recently renovated w/impressive finishes & a ton of natural light. Open the door to beautiful wood floors & great room featuring stone surround gas fireplace, dining area + kitchen w/tiled backsplash, granite tops + ss appliances. ML sunroom that sellers use year round + walkout access to wonderful brick patio for outdoor dining/entertaining. UL includes lg primary + 2 addtl beds + full bath. Balcony overlooks lovely, landscaped yard. LL features rec or bedroom w/gas fireplace, full bath + laundry area. Brick paved drive + walk. All newer mechanicals. Partially finished bonus attic space for possible expansion. Close to all Shorewood Hills has to offer – schools, parks, bike paths, shopping + dining.
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $289,900
What an amazing location! Minutes to downtown, steps to the Union Corners Bike Path, this charming home has so much to offer! Relax on the screened porch that overlooks the shaded street, main level has open concept living and dining space with plenty of room for entertaining. Through the oversized kitchen there is a fully fenced backyard perfect for pets! A main level bedroom and bathroom allow for flexible living situations. Upstairs, the primary is large and complete with a walk-in closet! Two additional bedrooms have unique features, one has a sink and builtin cabinetry making it a perfect artist's studio! A small balcony off the third bedroom and large closet make these spaces both functional and cute! Large, unfinished basement with access to backyard!
4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $839,900
Just in time for spending summer with beautiful panoramic views of lake Kegonsa. Nicely updated-in turnkey condition, boasting a bright spacious kitchen w/granite, SS appliances, abundance of silent close cabinets, opens up to new & orig wood floors. 3 updated full baths, a MF bdrm w/walk-in shower, a 2nd bedroom that currently serves as a lakeside office w/high speed internet. A cozy sitting area is alongside a large open diningrm w/picture window view of boaters. Upstairs you'll find everything you need but a kitchen. The dry basement adds finished space for movies & entertaining. 4 LL windows help save on lighting shop area, laundry & naproom. An 8' high gar door & 1 stall is Xtra Deep. No maintenance decking, level lot to boulder shoreline. Pier & fishing pole included, Dim/SF approx
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $575,000
ONE OF A KIND! This conveniently located home has the perfect combo of vintage charm & modern updates. Main level includes a family room, formal dining, office (or bedroom), sunroom, & kitchen. The gorgeous kitchen features SS apps, granite counters, double oven, farmhouse sink & stunning exposed brick accents. Upstairs you'll find an open landing plus 3 bedrooms, full bath, & laundry room/deck! Travel up another set of stairs to a newly finished loft area w/incredible views of the farm fields. This flex room has endless possibilities: playroom, office, workout space, reading nook. The basement even has the original owner's signature carved in the wall from 1917! Outside has its own perks: stamped concrete patio, tree house, & 2car garage. You won't find anything else like it!
4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $535,000
Showings start May 13. Country Living, close to town, and a parklike setting on just under 5 acres!! Sit back on your screen porch & enjoy mature trees, garden, fire pit, and some tillable land currently being tended by a neighboring farmer. No neighbors to the north or south allows for a very private feel. Large farmhouse w/country kitchen where beautiful eastern sun awaits your mornings. Cozy family room w/wood fireplace. Additionally, main floor features a master bedroom, den/office, laundry/mudroom and full bath. 3 BRs upstairs with full bath offers plenty of space. Windows replaced 15 years ago. Roof w/new insulation & gutters (2019). Furnace & AC 2013, Newer windows & Newer septic, Barn and shed being sold as-is. House is move-in ready. Close proximity to shopping, rest, and town
4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $424,999
Discover the epitome of classic elegance with this stunning Victorian home located in the heart of historic Stoughton. Boasting over 3300sqft of gracious living space, this home offers 4BR/ 2.5BA, including a primary suite with a walk-in closet, dual vanity, and tiled walk-in shower. Every detail has been thoughtfully considered, with all new mechanicals, electrical, roof, W/D, front porch, and poured concrete driveway. Enjoy the stunning kitchen with quartz counter tops, large island, brand new cabinetry and lighting, and all new never been used appliances. The unfinished attic offers an incredible opportunity to add 800sqft of living space, and upstairs bedrooms over look the river. A perfect blend of historic charm and modern amenities, this exceptional home is the essence of comfort.
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,400,000
This beautiful setting currently is the home of Emily's Ten Oaks Ranch - a farmette and event venue. However, the property is located within the Pumpkin Hollow Neighborhood Redevelopment plan and is slated for attachment into the City of Madison with a medium density of 16-40 units of housing per acre proposed for the site. An added future benefit is a Mixed Use Neighborhood overlay is proposed for across the street adding future interest for the location. Don't let the beautiful bucolic views fool you - this property is a very short drive to grocery stores, restaurants, shops, the Token Creek Dog Park and Disc Golf Course, the American Parkway area and the Dane County Regional Airport making this an attractive location for multiple levels and price ranges of multifamily housing.
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $825,000
Stunning West Lawn Colonial offers a move in ready home, spacious lot & on a quiet street adjacent to a walking trail to Monroe St shops, bakeries & TJ's! Gorgeous details; leaded glass sidelights & air lock entry, arched doorways, 4 panel doors w/glass knobs, & hardwood flrs! Classic appeal w/formal foyer, central staircase w/2nd staircase from the kitchen, spacious living w/fireplace, built-ins & french door to screened porch & patio! 1st flr family rm w/2nd fireplace, formal dining, office & updated kitchen w/new SS appliances, gas range, quartz c-tops, tile back splash & LVP flooring! 2nd flr boasts 4 bdrms w/closet organizers & bath w/new fixtures & tile surround! Walk up 3rd flr is ready to improve! New washer/dryer & dual stage furnace/central air! 2 car garage + storage!
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,249,900
Marrying the charm & details of a 116-year-old original floor plan, this 4 BR, 3 1/2 bath turn of the century Dutch Colonial in the first suburb of Madison was extensively renovated in 2011 w/ extra attention paid to home’s deep history. 4 BR's, 3 1/2 baths, 2, 953 sqft, original hardwood floors, period built-ins, expanded mudroom, updated kitchen & bathrooms. Remodeled walk-up attic could be 5th BR or large rec space, includes dedicated full bth w/ claw foot tub. Finished LL BR w/ full bth & egress window. Fenced-in yard, new patio & deck provides plenty of outdoor space. comes complete w/ a newly constructed 1 BR, 1 Bth 663 sqft ADU over garage! Perfect for flexible rentals, Airbnb or mother-in-law suite located in the heart of Vilas, just steps away from the best Madison has to offer
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,180,000
Stunning 2-story Nakoma home with panoramic views of Nakoma Golf Club's course, sitting across from hole 10 green and hole 11 tee box, and steps from UW-Arboretum. This traditional foursquare home has modern amenities and improvements, including refinished hardwood floors, sunroom, office, spacious main level laundry room, and an open floor plan from kitchen to second living room. Kitchen updates include granite countertops, SS appliances, double oven, and butler's pantry. Four bedrooms on the second floor, including a primary suite with a fireplace, reading nook and walkout to private balcony. Fenced backyard is an entertainer’s paradise with pub shed including grill, keg tap, fridge and cooler drawers. Addtl updates: ext & int paint, metal roof, many windows, deck railing, water htr.
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $250,000
Investors welcome. Great location and private backyard in the heart of Verona. House is currently set up as a 2-unit yet could be converted back into a 4 bed, 2 bath house. Upstairs is a blank canvas and main level has been stripped to studs with open concept from kitchen to living area. Value Range Price of $250,000-$270,000.
8 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,799,000
One of the earliest homes in the neighborhood, this founding gem of University Heights showcases the calm & class of Georgian Revival style - even proportions, symmetrical architecture, & ornamental detail. Contemporary liveability & classic charm coexist in the flexible spaces, large bedrooms, updated kitchen, numerous views of spacious back yard, 2-car garage, drop-zone, & extensive infrastructure updates. Designed by Charles Sumner Frost (also credited w/the Grand Ballroom at Chicago’s Navy Pier) for noted UW professor Richard Ely, the home’s landmark status recognizes both the structure & Ely’s stance for academic freedom that resulted in the UW’s articulation of the famous “sifting & winnowing” tenet. Start the next 125+ yr story for this Madison icon. Vibrant & vital, history & home.