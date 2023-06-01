A woman was cut by a sharp object trying to break up a fight Wednesday night on the East Side that began with a dispute over a toy the day before, Madison police reported.

The fight involving multiple people in front of children happened about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday in the courtyard of an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Huxley Drive, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The fight, which was caught on video, stemmed from a disagreement Tuesday between two women over the use of a toy. One of the women called over a group of people to fight the other woman and her friends, Fryer said.

The first woman’s group began using chairs and brooms to assault the other woman, who reported seeing a man flash a gun during the assault, Fryer said.

A woman trying to break up the fight was cut by a sharp object by one of the women who was being attacked, Fryer said.

Tonisha A. Miller, 31, was arrested on tentative charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct, Fryer said, adding that more charges are possible.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

The cities with the most break-ins and burglaries Cities With the Most Break-Ins / Burglaries Over the past decade burglary and larceny rates have declined Daytime break-ins of homes are most common Southern states experience the most property crime Small and midsize cities with the most burglaries 15. Dallas, TX 14. Houston, TX 13. Las Vegas, NV 12. Columbus, OH 11. Minneapolis, MN 10. Milwaukee, WI 9. Wichita, KS 8. Kansas City, MO 7. Oklahoma City, OK 6. Bakersfield, CA 5. Seattle, WA 4. Baltimore, MD 3. Detroit, MI 2. Tulsa, OK 1. Memphis, TN