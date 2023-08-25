One woman was injured after being assaulted and robbed Thursday night on Madison's East side.
Just before 9 p.m., officers responded to the 4300 block of Milwaukee Street, where a woman had reported the incident. She was visibly injured, according to a release by Chief Shon Barnes.
No arrests have been made and no further information was available. The investigation is ongoing.
Former President Donald Trump has returned to X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter. He fired off his first message in more than two and a half years, just hours after he surrendered at an Atlanta jail on charges he conspired to overturn his election loss. He posted a photo of his mug shot and the words “Election interference. Never surrender!” along with a link to his website, which directs to a fundraising page. It was Trump’s first post since Jan. 8, 2021, when Twitter suspended his account after the storming of the Capitol. His account was reinstated last November shortly after Elon Musk took over the company.
A camera clicks. In a fraction of a second, the shutter opens and then closes, freezing forever the image in front of it. When the camera shutter blinked inside a jail in downtown Atlanta Thursday, it both created and documented a tiny inflection point in American life. Captured for posterity, there was a former president of the United States, for the first time in history, under arrest and captured in the sort of frame more commonly associated with drug dealers or drunken drivers. The trappings of power gone, for that split second. Left behind is an enduring image that will appear in history books long after Donald Trump is gone.
President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, has rejected allegations that the Kremlin was behind a plane crash that is presumed to have killed mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin. His brutal fighters were feared in Ukraine, Africa and Syria and conducted a brief but shocking mutiny in Russia two months ago. Prigozhin, who was listed among those on board the private jet, was eulogized Thursday by Putin, even as suspicions grew that the Russian leader was behind a Wednesday crash that many saw as an assassination. A preliminary U.S. intelligence assessment concluded that the plane was downed by an intentional explosion.
Powell at Jackson Hole: Economy's solid growth could require additional Fed hikes to fight inflation
The continued strength of the U.S. economy could require further interest rate increases, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in a closely watched speech that also highlighted the uncertain nature of the economic outlook. Powell noted that the economy has been growing faster than expected and that consumers have kept spending briskly — trends that could keep inflation pressures high. Speaking at an annual conference of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Powell reiterated the Fed’s determination to keep its benchmark rate elevated until inflation is reduced to its 2% target. “Although inflation has moved down from its peak — a welcome development — it remains too high,” he said.
Authorities say the retired police officer who opened fire at a popular Southern California bar entered and first shot his estranged wife and her dinner companion before firing at random. Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said John Snowling had traveled to Southern California from Ohio, where he had been living. Barnes says Snowling killed three people and wounded six others before he was killed by deputies. Authorities say Snowling shot at people inside and outside Cook's Corner, a popular biker bar hosting its weekly spaghetti night. Snowling is a retired California police sergeant.
World Wrestling Entertainment star Bray Wyatt has died. He was 36. WWE announced that he died “unexpectedly” on Thursday but did not mention a cause of death. Wyatt, the 2017 WWE champion, was also known as “The Fiend.” His last televised performance came at the 2023 Royal Rumble. His real name was Windham Rotunda, and he was the son of Mike and Stephanie Rotunda. His father, grandfather and two of his uncles all wrestled in WWE.
Spain soccer chief will face an emergency meeting as reports say he will resign for kissing a player
The president of the Spanish soccer federation is facing an emergency meeting of its general assembly amid media reports that he will hand in his resignation following an uproar for kissing a Women’s World Cup champion. Luis Rubiales is expected to stand before representatives of Spain’s regional federations, clubs, players, coaches and referees at noon local time and reports say he is stepping down. Rubiales is under immense pressure to leave his post since he grabbed player Jenni Hermoso and kissed her on the lips without her consent during the awards ceremony following Spain’s 1-0 victory over England on Sunday in Sydney, Australia.