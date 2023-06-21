A disagreement between a conservative state Supreme Court justice, who sometimes acts as the court's swing vote, and his colleagues over a decision not to expedite a Madison case concerning student gender issues has sparked a sharply worded written exchange that appeared to lay bare a fracture in the court's conservative majority.

In dueling statements filed with an order to deny immediate state Supreme Court acceptance of the case, Justice Rebecca Bradley told colleagues who voted to deny the order they should resign if they couldn't work "in defense of people's liberty." Fellow conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn, who sided with liberals in the vote, accused Bradley of "knives-out bluster" that doesn't serve the law.

On May 19, the court decided 4-3 not to allow a parent who sued the Madison School District in 2020 over its guidance on transgender and non-binary students to bypass the state Court of Appeals and take the case directly to the Supreme Court.

The case had been dismissed after Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington ruled the sole remaining plaintiff in the case did not have standing to sue. The plaintiff, represented by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty and the Alliance Defending Freedom, is appealing.

Hagedorn sided with the court's liberal minority, which will become the majority later this summer with the election of Judge Janet Protasiewicz. The original May 19 decision includes a dissent by Chief Justice Annette Ziegler, who chided the court's majority for not taking the case on bypass, saying it "fails the parents of Wisconsin and abdicates its responsibility, for the second time in this case, to decide some of the most important issues of our time."

In his concurrence, Hagedorn wrote that despite the importance of the case, taking it through the "normal" procedure — first to the Court of Appeals before the Supreme Court — was the path to take, arguing that too often in recent years, the high court has become the court of first resort.

"It is no wonder our Supreme Court races are seen as high stakes affairs when this court is seen as willing — even eager—to dispense with standard procedures and forcefully insert itself into the latest hot-button political issues. This case presents a prime example," Hagedorn wrote.

On June 14, the court's order on the bypass petition was amended, adding a second dissent written by Bradley. She roundly criticized Hagedorn for what she said were "vaguely sexist suggestions" that three of his colleagues "'get caught up in the fervors of the moment'" and would 'intervene in dramatic fashion' rather than give the law 'dispassionate attention.'"

"Setting aside those insults," Bradley wrote, "anyone who actually takes the time to read our dissents in the identified cases would readily understand our concerns focus on declaring the law so that the other branches of government will follow it."

Those cases included matters related to the 2020 presidential election and the response of governmental bodies to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bradley's dissent was joined by Justice Patience Roggensack.

Bradley closed by writing that "discussions of 'values' have crept into our judicial elections over the last five years" — which have seen the elections of liberal Justices Rebecca Dallet and Jill Karofsky, along with Protasiewicz, though Bradley did not mention them. She called that "a calamitous development for the rule of law, (which) entails judges and justices aligning themselves with one political party and its policy positions."

Judges instead, Bradley wrote, should espouse "one overriding value" on the campaign trail — supporting the constitutions of the United States and Wisconsin "in defense of people's liberty. The majority should revisit the judicial oath and resign if unwilling to fulfill it."

Hagedorn updated his concurrence on June 14 to write in a footnote that he saw no need to substantially change his original concurrence in response to Bradley's dissent.

"I also do not respond to this supplemental writing because of its abandonment of basic judicial decorum," Hagedorn wrote. "Knives-out bluster may scratch the itch of political activists lusting for the fight, but it does not serve the rule of law."

While he said there are important debates to be had over the court's operations, "I will not, however, further dignify a writing that engages in personal attacks rather than a respectful debate over ideas."

