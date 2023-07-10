The Wisconsin State Patrol is in the air this week in an attempt to nab drivers who speed or commit other traffic violations.

Weather pending, the State Patrol's Air Support Unit will be active in seven counties throughout the state, including in Dane County on Thursday when the aircraft is scheduled to be over Interstate 39-90-94.

The enforcement missions are being announced publicly in an attempt to enhance and improve public safety efforts.

"From the air it’s much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively," the State Patrol said in a release Monday. "When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop."

The efforts were focused Monday on Highway 26 in Fond du Lac County, with Tuesday's enforcement scheduled for Highway 93 in northwestern Wisconsin's Trempealeau County. The State Patrol will conduct enforcement on I-39-90-94 in Columbia County on Wednesday and on Thursday perform enforcement not only in Dane County but also over I-94 in Jackson County.

Friday's mission is set for Highway 29 in Chippewa County, with Saturday set for Highway 12 in Sauk County and Sunday's efforts scheduled for Interstate 41 in Fond du Lac County.