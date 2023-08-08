The State Patrol said Monday that it will be using aerial enforcement along Interstate 39/90 in Dane County on Tuesday, weather permitting.

It also will do aerial enforcement along Highway 10 in Waupaca County on Friday and I-94 in Eau Claire County on Saturday and Sunday, the State Patrol said in a statement.

The State Patrol said many aerial enforcement missions are announced publicly to reinforce its goal to improve safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws, not simply to stop or cite drivers.

It’s much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively from the air, the State Patrol said. When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground units to initiate a traffic stop.

The aircraft use a timing device known as VASCAR (Visual Average Speed Computer and Recorder) along with highway markings to determine vehicle speeds. When pilots detect speeders, aggressive or reckless drivers, they contact State Patrol vehicles to make a traffic stop.

The State Patrol said it analyzes data on traffic citations, crash reports and related information to identify highway corridors for enforcement, which often is paid for by federal grants.

If weather conditions are unfavorable for flying, enforcement typically proceeds using ground-based units.