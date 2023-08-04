Columbia County officials have retrieved a second body from the Wisconsin River following the disappearance of two swimmers there Thursday afternoon.

The first body was retrieved by a dive team Thursday night, hours after officials were dispatched to the river on reports of two swimmers, a 24-year-old male and a 25-year-old male, disappearing beneath the water. The Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday that the two bodies were those of the missing swimmers.

A remotely operated vehicle and the dive team helped find the second body Friday morning. Both men were found in about 17 feet of water, just north of where the river meets Lake Wisconsin.

The initial call about the incident came in at 3:48 p.m. Thursday, and boaters in the area were searching for the men by the time officials arrived. Witnesses reported that a group of adults had been gathered on a sandbar when one of the men in the group was overcome by the water.

Several members of the group tried to assist the man, but another man was also overcome. Foul play is not suspected, the Sheriff's Office said.

The men's names are being withheld pending notification of their families.

Deputies were joined in responding to the incident by the Portage Fire Department and Aspirus EMS, and the Sheriff’s Office Dive Team was immediately dispatched to the call.

Drownings reach a 5-year high, and 1 in 5 victims are 19 or younger Drownings reach a 5-year high, and 1 in 5 victims are 19 or younger Worst states for drowning deaths in the US Drownings are happening more frequently: Here's what you can do to protect your loved ones Methodology