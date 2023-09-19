A Middleton man was sentenced Monday to 32 months in federal prison on a gun charge stemming from a 2021 shooting outside a Fitchburg bar, authorities reported.

Johnluke Spears, 32, also was sentenced to 3 years of supervised release by Judge James Peterson for being a felon in possession of a firearm, a charge he pleaded guilty to on April 12, U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea said in a statement.

On Nov. 27, 2021, there was a shooting in the parking lot of Monkeyshines Bar in Fitchburg. Surveillance video showed the person who was shot and his friend involved in a confrontation with another group and the injured person exchanging gunfire with at least one person in the other group, O’Shea said.

Investigators determined that Spears had been standing next to one of the shooters. In Dec. 2021, detectives executed a search warrant at Spears’ residence and found a loaded Glock handgun that was consistent with casings found at the shooting scene and had Spears’ DNA on it, O’Shea said.

Spears is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms, and was on supervision from an Illinois case at the time of the shooting, O’Shea said.

At sentencing, Peterson called Spears a “hard core gang guy” and said that while he did not fire the shots at Monkeyshines, he hung around with friends who were involved in gun violence. The judge noted that the Glock .40-caliber handgun found in Spears’ apartment had a switch that converted it to a machine gun and drum magazine capable of holding 40 to 50 rounds, making it very dangerous.

Peterson revoked Spears’ supervision in the Illinois case and ordered the 32-month federal sentence to run concurrently with the 10 months remaining on Spears’ sentence in that Illinois case. The federal sentence imposed today will be followed by three years of supervised release.

The charge against Spears was the result of an investigation conducted by Fitchburg police and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Corey Stephan prosecuted the case.